In Moscow, they arrested the president of the Security Assistance Fund (FSB LLC), a former intelligence officer, Andrei Pershin, accused of attempted fraud on an especially large scale. This was reported by Kommersant.

According to the investigation, the former state security officer tried to get 24 million rubles from the entrepreneur for solving problems arising from a non-existent criminal prosecution.

The basis for initiating a criminal case against Pershin was a statement to law enforcement agencies by Sergei Melin, the general director of Laguna LLC, which is engaged in the lease of real estate. Pershin told Melin that in relation to him, police operatives allegedly intend to send the materials of the check to the Balashikha investigating authorities to initiate a criminal case on the fact of fraud with land plots and their theft. After that, he offered to help the security forces leave him alone, and requested 24 million rubles for this.

Melin was well acquainted with Mr. Pershin, but did not believe his words and turned to the FSB. Further negotiations took place under the control of the intelligence officers. The court arrested the president of the foundation for two months.

Earlier, the billionaire colonel from the FSB was put on trial in Moscow. Colonel Kirill Cherkalin, the former head of the K department of the Economic Security Service (SEB) of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia, is accused of accepting a bribe in the amount of 850 thousand dollars.