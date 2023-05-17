Home page politics

A 25-year-old Crimean Tatar woman is labeled a “spy” by the FSB and convicted. Research suggests her innocence.

Moscow – Is she a spy of Ukraine? Or was she just in the wrong place at the wrong time? The Russian secret service celebrated the capture of a woman in Crimea as a coup – but there are increasing doubts that she is really a Ukrainian agent. She was reportedly simply on her way to visit her ailing father at the time of her arrest five months ago. She has been in custody since December 2022.

Russia’s Federal Security Service FSB on Tuesday (May 16) released a video allegedly showing a “detained Ukrainian spy”. The state news agency RIA Novosti put it online too. The 25-year-old had “transmitted information about Russian military facilities and equipment to the eastern group of troops,” it said. The woman was reportedly arrested and charged with espionage in Moscow.

Leniye Umerova – was she just in the wrong place at the wrong time?

But possibly wrongly. According to the independent Russian media media zone The person in the video is most likely Leniye Umerova, a Crimean Tatar and Ukrainian citizen who was arrested by Russian intelligence services at the Verkhny Lars checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border in December 2022.

The Ukrainian newspaper free reported that Umerova tried to travel to annexed Crimea to visit her father, who was suffering from cancer. The accusation of “espionage” is “nonsensical, since Umerova has been de facto detained since she tried to enter Russia from Georgia,” writes the human rights organization Human Rights in Ukraine. It went on to say of the behind-closed-doors tribunal: “In this case (as in most, if not all) the only ‘mystery’ is the lack of any justification for the charges.”

According to Umerova’s brother Aziz, the Russian authorities fined them for violating the country’s border rules and ordered their deportation. Umerova was reportedly held in a makeshift detention center for foreigners near Vladikavkaz until mid-March, when the deportation order was lifted. When she left the detention center, Umerova was arrested by four men who put a sack over her head and took her away in a vehicle.

Leniye Umerova is labeled a “spy” by the FSB. © Twitter/Lutfiye Zudiyeva

Richter is said to have declared blind people and nurses “terrorists” and “spies”.

According to the reports, however, this was only the beginning of the ordeal of the “spy”, who was probably wrongly accused: In the weeks that followed, courts in Vladikavkaz repeatedly sentenced Umerova to 15 days in prison for alleged disobedience to the police. In early May reported loudly Meduza Relatives after detention visits that Umerova had been taken away by FSB agents.

The decision to charge her as a “spy” was made by judge Sergei Ryabtsev, according to a tweet by journalist Lutfiye Zudiyeva. In July 2020, he also left the former Kommersant– and VedomostiArrest journalist Ivan Safronov, adviser to Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin. She reports on unusual criminal cases as far as the judge is concerned: “Blind people with disabilities and Crimean Tatar fathers of large families as ‘terrorists’, a nurse from Feodosiya with ‘explosives in the glasses case’, a pensioner ‘spy’ from Sevastopol.” (cgsc)

A court in Moscow has sentenced a Colombian to five years and two months in prison for allegedly “discrediting the Russian armed forces”.