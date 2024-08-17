FSB opens case against Italian journalists for illegal border crossing

The Federal Security Service (FSB) has opened a criminal case for illegal border crossing against two Italian journalists who were filming a video in Sudzha. This was reported by TASS with reference to the Public Relations Center of the FSB of Russia.

The case against Simoni Traini and Stefani Battistini was opened under Part 3 of Article 322 (“Illegal crossing of the state border of the Russian Federation”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.