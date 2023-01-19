FSB of Russia opened a criminal case against a US citizen for biological espionage

The FSB opened a case against a US citizen who collected information on biological topics. This is reported TASS with reference to the press service of the FSB.

The case was initiated under Article 276 (“Espionage”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the intelligence service, the person involved was looking for biological information that could be used against the security of Russia.

Earlier it became known that in North Ossetia the FSB detained a citizen of one of the CIS countries for spying for Ukraine. He transmitted to the Ukrainian side data on the location of military equipment of the Russian army.