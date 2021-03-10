On Wednesday, March 10, FSB officers detained and handcuffed the chairman of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Krasnodar, Gennady Bayrak, who was suspected of taking bribes. This is reported by Kommersant-Kuban, citing sources in the Krasnodar Regional Court.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, the detention was carried out by officers of the Moscow department of the FSB. Bayrak is suspected of taking a bribe of 2.5 million rubles, they specify. Investigative actions were carried out in the courthouse during the day. Sources of the publication admitted that Bayrak’s detention may not be the only one: it may be followed by “large-scale reshuffles” in the law enforcement and judicial system of the Krasnodar Territory.

Gennady Bayrak was appointed chairman of the Oktyabrsky District Court in March 2015 by presidential decree for six years. According to the information on income, in 2019 he earned 5.8 million rubles, owns a land plot of 732 square meters, a residential building with an area of ​​321.6 square meters with a swimming pool and an Audi A4 car, the newspaper notes.

Earlier, a criminal case was initiated against the Minister of Health of the Altai Republic Sergei Kovalenko and his assistant Rustam Tuyunchenkov under paragraphs “a” and “c” of part 5 of article 290 (“Taking a bribe”). They are also suspected of two episodes under Part 6 of Article 290 (“Taking a bribe committed by an organized group on an especially large scale”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to the investigation, the total amount of bribes, according to preliminary data, amounted to about 4.6 million rubles. In addition, a cache with six million rubles was found in the minister’s toilet.