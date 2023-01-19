In Ugra, FSB officers detained six men for organizing an extremist community

In Yugra, FSB officers detained six residents of Surgut and the Surgut District, aged 43 to 72, for organizing an extremist community in the city of Lyantor. This was announced to Lente.ru by the official representative of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Denis Voloshchenko.

Also, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Russian Guard, the TFR and the FSB conducted searches in 12 premises in Lyantor, Surgut and Samara, during which documents, leaflets, as well as certificates and numbers made on letterheads with details and symbols of the USSR were found.

According to the investigation, the men, having a negative attitude towards the authorities, created a community whose goal was to change the state structure of Russia. They committed provocations, recruited new members and spread ideology. In addition, in May 2022, one of the organizers left a comment on the social network calling for violence against law enforcement officers.

Three of them were placed under house arrest, while petitions were sent to the court for three more to be placed in a pre-trial detention center.