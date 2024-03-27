The alleged FSB officer in the photo from the Crocus hall turned out to be a builder

The man spotted in Crocus City Hall during the terrorist attack, whom they tried to pass off online as an employee of the Federal Security Service (FSB), turned out to be a builder.

A number of publications and Telegram channels published photos of spectators who were sitting in the upper rows when shooting began near the stage. Among them was a photo of Alexey, who was mistaken for an FSB officer. The Russian revealed his identity in a conversation with TASS and said that he came to the concert with his daughter and sat on the balcony.

The fact that people are now drawing all sorts of pictures about me on the Internet is despicable and arrogant. In general, I don’t even see the point of commenting on this. Alexei visitor to Crocus City Hall

The man shared that when the shooting started, not everyone immediately understood what had happened – many thought that firecrackers were exploding. According to him, at first people ran from the hall to the hall, because first they shot in the lobby. Alexey and his daughter evacuated from the hall and did not encounter terrorists.

The Crocus administrator spoke about the coordination of visitors during the terrorist attack

According to administrator Sofia Meyer, she realized that a terrorist attack had occurred because so many people were running from the lobby with warnings about shooting. The woman said that she had no thought of running away. Meyer shared that she returned several times for visitors to Crocus City Hall. Fearing a meeting with terrorists, the administrator decided to take the guests out through the second floor along another evacuation staircase.

Russian actor and TV presenter Sergei Svetlakov was among those rescued by Meyer.

Earlier, concert hall security guard Alexey Osanushkov also told how he removed more than a hundred people from the publication. “We evacuated as much as possible, as best we could. People in the hall were working, I evacuated all the doors in the foyer that you could go out through, in short, everything to the maximum,” he said.

See also Pope Francis stops reading the Palm Sunday homily

The FSB director revealed details about the terrorist attack

As FSB director Alexander Bortnikov said, the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall was prepared by radical Islamists from the Islamic State group (IS, ISIS, terrorist organization banned in Russia). He added that Ukraine was training militants in the Middle East.

Speaking about the investigation into the terrorist attack, the head of the FSB indicated that the intelligence services of the United States and Great Britain, as well as the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, were involved in the organization. According to him, they needed the terrorist attack in the concert hall to create panic in Russian society.

On March 22, a group of terrorists attacked Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk. The criminals opened targeted fire on the visitors and set fire to the concert hall. According to the latest data, 140 people became victims of the terrorist attack.