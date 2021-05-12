Russia has offered the West to gain access to encryption keys from mobile applications so that law enforcement agencies can quickly obtain them, in particular, to correspondence. Oleg Syromolotov, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, spoke about this in an interview. RIA News…

“I would like to draw your attention to the counter-terrorist initiative of the FSB of Russia to create a universal system for trusted storage of encryption keys from mobile applications … I will not go into details. I can only say that this proposal was generally received positively by foreign partners, ”the diplomat said.

In his opinion, social networks are associated with the risks of disseminating information “praising violence and terrorism.” In addition, Syromolotov pointed out the danger of radicalization of the population in social networks. The Deputy Foreign Minister believes that social networks can be used to influence certain social groups, including young people.

According to the law “On Operational Investigative Activities”, the FSB can gain access to telephone conversations of citizens or their correspondence if it requests it from Internet companies and receives a court order.

In addition, in 2016, the so-called Yarovaya law came into force – a package of amendments that should ensure countering terrorism. After the terrorist attack in the St. Petersburg metro in April 2017, the FSB announced that it was being prepared via Telegram, and demanded access to the correspondence of some users. Telegram refused, citing the fact that the demand of the security forces is technically unfeasible.