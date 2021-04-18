The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia announced the arrest of two people suspected of preparing a military coup in Belarus. Writes about it Public Relations Center (DSP) FSB.

“The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, together with the State Security Committee of the Republic of Belarus, as a result of a special operation, suppressed the illegal activities of Yuri Leonidovich Zyankovich, who has dual citizenship of the United States and the Republic of Belarus, and Alexander Iosifovich Feduta, a citizen of the Republic of Belarus, who were planning to carry out a military coup in Belarus according to the worked-out scenario of” color revolutions ” with the involvement of local and Ukrainian nationalists, as well as the physical elimination of President A. Lukashenko, ”reads the April 17 statement.

As the KGB of Belarus clarified, the detainees organized in private chats on the Internet a discussion of the plan for an armed rebellion in Belarus. In one of the Moscow restaurants, they met with the opposition-minded generals of the Armed Forces of the republic.

“During the meeting, the conspirators told the“ Belarusian generals ”that for the successful implementation of their plan, it was necessary to physically eliminate practically the entire top leadership of the republic. They detailed a plan for a military coup, in particular, including the seizure of radio and television centers to broadcast their appeal to the people, blocking the internal troops and riot police units loyal to the current government in the capital of the republic, ”the DSP said.

In addition, the attackers planned to completely turn off the power systems of Belarus to hinder the actions of power and law enforcement agencies. Some armed formations located on the so-called. “Hidden bases”.

“The ultimate goal was to change the constitutional order with the abolition of the presidency and the imposition of the country’s leadership on the“ Committee of National Reconciliation ”. At the same time, Zyankovich planned to become the “curator” of the country’s parliament and the legal system, while Feduta wanted to engage in political reform and ideological work, ”the FSB said.

The conspirators chose the day of the Victory Parade in the city of Minsk on May 9, 2021 as the date for the implementation of their plans.

According to the intelligence service, the detainees acted in accordance with the instructions of the curators from the United States and Poland.

FSB officers documented the meeting, its participants were detained, and the materials were transferred to the KGB of Belarus. A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of the crime “Conspiracy or other actions committed with the aim of seizing state power” of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus. An investigation is currently underway.

On the same day, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the arrest of a group that was planning an attempt on the life of him and his children. According to him, the US special services are involved in this. He stressed that an attempt to organize a rebellion and then a “creeping coup” had failed in Belarus.

The day before, on April 16, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that he had no information about the detention of Feduta and Zyankovich. He recommended that journalists who are interested in this issue contact the special services.