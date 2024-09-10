FSB Detains 8 Neo-Nazis in Krasnoyarsk Krai

In Krasnoyarsk Krai, FSB officers neutralized a group of neo-Nazis who were preparing attacks on citizens of non-Russian nationality. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional department of the Investigative Committee (SK) of Russia.

Eight residents of Krasnoyarsk and Zheleznogorsk aged 16 to 19 have been detained; they are suspected of creating and participating in an extremist neo-Nazi community. A criminal case has been opened. The Investigative Committee provided Lenta.ru with an operational video of the detention.

The footage shows special forces soldiers breaking into the suspects’ apartments. Items found during the search are shown.

According to the investigation, the group was created in 2024 by two residents of Krasnoyarsk to attack anti-fascists and non-Russian citizens. They were joined by two residents of Zheleznogorsk. They held meetings of their group members and created a special chat in a messenger. Four suspects attacked a citizen on the basis of his nationality in Zheleznogorsk and also left nationalist inscriptions on the wall of a residential building.

During the searches, security forces seized items with a swastika, an air rifle and a pistol, cartridges, a machete, knives, brass knuckles, pepper spray and a baseball bat from the suspects. The group members planned to use these weapons in an attack on civilians.

