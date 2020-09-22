FSB submachine gunners took away the head of the Church of the Last Testament Vissarion by helicopter. Video published RIA News… The recording was made by local residents of the Kuraginsky District of the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

As told TASS resident of the village of Petropavlovka, submachine gunners and helicopters are involved in the special operation. On the roads leading to the community, eyewitnesses saw a convoy of 50 vehicles with security forces.

Earlier on September 22, it was reported about the arrest of the leaders of the sect, Sergei Torop, who calls himself Vissarion, and two of his closest assistants – Vadim Redkin and Vladimir Vedernikov. The community is currently being searched.

Followers of Torop from all regions of Russia live in the Vissarion community. They occupy several settlements in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. In the past, the head of the sect worked as a mechanic, and then went to the patrol service. In 1991 he declared himself Vissarion, and then – the reincarnation of Jesus Christ. His followers live in anticipation of the end of the world, the date of which is constantly being postponed.

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the day” in Telegram