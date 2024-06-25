The FSB liquidated a cache of grenades and TNT in the Trans-Baikal Territory

In the Trans-Baikal Territory, the FSB liquidated a cache of explosives, explosive devices, weapons and ammunition. The regional FSB department reported this to Lenta.ru.

According to the department, the cache was equipped in one of the apartments in Nerchinsk. Six F-1 grenades, five UZRGM hand grenade fuses, TNT weighing 275 grams and an electric detonator for it, an IZH5-36 smoothbore shotgun converted into a sawn-off shotgun, and 176 rounds of ammunition were seized from it.

The owner of the arsenal was also found with drugs that he planned to sell. A case has been initiated against him under Part 1 of Article 222 (“Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, forwarding or carrying of weapons, main parts of firearms, ammunition”), Part 1 of Article 223.1 (“Illegal production of explosives, illegal production , alteration or repair of explosive devices”) and part 1 of article 228.1 (“Illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

