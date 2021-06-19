In the Moscow region, a lieutenant colonel of the FSB was arrested on suspicion of taking a bribe for general patronage during the illegal extraction of rubble in the Klin quarry. It is reported by TASS citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, during the operational-search activities, several officials were identified and detained, including the deputy head of the FSB department in the Klin district of the Moscow region. It is noted that the suspect was detained red-handed while transferring a bribe. A military court in the Moscow region chose a preventive measure against the lieutenant colonel in the form of imprisonment for two months.

Earlier in Primorye, the FSB detained a Russian who, under the guise of a secret service officer, received a large bribe from a local businessman. According to the investigation, the swindler promised the businessman to find justice for his debtor, initiating a criminal case against him. For his services, the pseudo-politician asked for 10 million rubles.