In Mytishchi near Moscow, a man barricaded himself in a private house and opened fire on police officers and passers-by. It is reported by Telegram-channel “112”.

According to the publication BazaThe FSB is conducting a large-scale special operation in the elite village of Veshki, which is part of Mytishchi. It is noted that local residents were asked not to leave their homes; dozens of employees of the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the traffic police are on duty on the territory of the village.

According to preliminary data, the security forces came to the suspect to check information about the illegal arms trafficking, but the man began to shoot back. It is reported that he is also armed with grenades. SOBR fighters are being pulled together at the scene.

Telegram channel Mash clarifies that the shooter is 61 years old, he has been holding the defense for more than four hours.