Of: Nicholas Kirk

FSB chief Nikolai Patrushev and Vladimir Putin meet Shigeru Kitamura, Secretary General of Japan’s National Security Council. (Archive) © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



The US magazine “Newsweek” refers to an e-mail it has received. It is intended to offer conclusions about the relationship between Putin and the FSB.

Moscow – The US weekly magazine Newsweek has published an article reporting an email leak that allows conclusions to be drawn about the relationship between Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been exposed twice by allies in a short space of time, and the Russian domestic intelligence agency FSB. The corresponding e-mail would be available to the editors. This is reported by fr.de.

The March email of this year paints a picture of how the Russian leader is seen by some FSB officials. This is the second e-mail the author, who describes himself as the “Wind of Change”, has sent to human rights activist Vladimir Osechkin. Osechkin, who runs the website Gulagu.net, lives in exile in France.

E-mail leak: Correspondence from the FSB should be evaluated regularly

The FSB agent “Wind of Change” regularly writes to Osechkin to report dissatisfaction within the service about the Russia waged war in the Ukraine to inform. A related research group called the Wind of Change Research Group, based in Washington (United States), has translated the correspondence from Russian into English before presenting the contents of the Newsweek handed over.

Christo Grozev, an FSB expert, also showed the emails received to an active and an inactive FSB contact to ensure the authenticity of the letter. They “had no doubt that it was written by a colleague (from the FSB)”.

Quoted from the email Newsweek content as follows: “Here is the picture in relation to Putin and the FSB. On the one hand he is supported and respected, but if you dig a little deeper, it’s a collective sense of ‘image’ that also allows the FSB to maintain its power.” This is “an unforgettable rule” in the FSB. “For most, this rule even seems quite natural and taken for granted – to criticize Putin’s image is to betray one’s own interests.”

E-mail leak: Conclusions should come from hypothetical secret service profile

“The Wind of Change” is loud Newsweek not having any personal contact with the Russian President, but drawing the following conclusions from a hypothetical “situation profile”. He has “narcissistic disorders” that are “possibly due to complexes in childhood and methods to overcome them”.

The informant goes on to say that Putin’s “shielding of family life” was analyzed. “No information about his parents, secrecy about his children and his own life. This requires psychological compensatory mechanisms in search of close relationships”. (nki)

