





FSB Holding announced this Wednesday (10), that it has just acquired the agency JotaCOM, to strengthen its advertising vertical.

JotaCOM is the seventh brand in the FSB portfolio, which also includes Loures Consultoria and Giusti Creative PR, in addition to the new brands F5 Business Growth, a business accelerator; Compass, a proprietary content publisher; Beon, ESG Consulting; and FSB Research.

“By consolidating all the holding companies, the forecast is to close the year with around R$ 400 million in revenue, which is only possible through the work and dedication of all 10 controlling partners and more than 20 managing partners within the program FSB Society”, reinforces Marcos Trindade, CEO of FSB holding.

The person responsible for the integration of the operation will be the partner of FSB Alexandre Loures. He will be supported by Augusto Martins, who has been in charge of the holding’s backoffice until now and assumes the strategic position of heading the financial and operational accommodation of new brands. Davi Nogueira joins FSB holding to succeed him as the company’s new CFO.

“This union with JotaCom will allow us to make a leap of several years in data management, marketing and digital platforms. It is difficult to find an independent, Brazilian communication consulting holding with the delivery and execution capacity that we have today”, says Loures.

JotaCOM joins the holding company, but maintains its brand, personality and the autonomy of service provision that has accompanied it for the last sixteen years. “We have come this far and joined a family of competent, unique companies capable of accelerating the growth of the agency, clients and our team”, says Jurgis Figueiredo, CEO of JotaCOM.

Founder of FSB, Francisco Soares Brandão sees as fundamental the practice of bringing profiles that are complementary. “My biggest obsession has always been to set up the best agency in Brazil. Being the biggest should be a consequence of that. With the market transformation, our business model has evolved. We have become an integrated ecosystem of solutions, with a focus on delivering more than our customers expect and with the best team in the market”, he emphasizes.

By 2021, FSB was positioned as a leader in the public relations and advertising sector, growing 21% last year compared to 2020. It was also the 1st agency to reach R$300 million in revenue.







