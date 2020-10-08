There are several reasons for the massacres that were prepared in Russian schools and were thwarted by the special services. Major General of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia in reserve Alexander Mikhailov told about this to Lente.ru.

“The preparation of massacres and terrorist attacks in schools is associated with the general electrification of society, as well as with the propaganda of violence and cruelty. Another reason is the perverse fashion for school violence, ”Mikhailov said.

Earlier, the general said that the topic of the so-called punitive psychiatry, used by the special services, is irrelevant for at least the last 30 years.

