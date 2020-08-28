Major General of the Russian FSB Reserve Alexander Mikhailov answered the question of how the Russian special services recruit Americans. His words on Friday, August 28, are quoted by the radio station “Moscow Says”.

According to him, most often the motive for working for a foreign state is money or ambition. “We need to find a person who is inclined not so much to betrayal as to receive either money or the realization of some of his other ideological and political ambitions,” Mikhailov explained.

As the Major General of the reserve specified, there are few owners of really valuable information, and any country is interested in them. This, according to Mikhailov, allows you to quickly and first-hand receive information about the plans of a foreign state, about its armed forces.

Earlier it was reported that in the United States, former special forces soldier Peter Debbins, arrested on suspicion of working for Russian intelligence, confessed to collaborating with the GRU. He has worked in the area of ​​defense manufacturing related to cybersecurity. Debbins is accused of informing Russian intelligence about his unit’s locations in South Korea, Azerbaijan and Georgia during his service in the chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear threat squad. In addition, he shared with the Russians the names of his colleagues who could cooperate.