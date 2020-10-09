The main reason for the interest of the special services in journalists is those cases when the latter invade a sphere that is closed for discussion in the press and protected by law. Major General of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia in reserve Alexander Mikhailov told about this to Lente.ru.

Related materials Who are you, Mr. Beer? A Soviet intelligence agent infiltrated the Israeli leadership and obtained NATO secrets. The world never knew his name

“In other cases, journalists are of no interest to the special services. It is worth remembering that absolutely any profession is widespread among potential spies. The main thing is that a specific person is capable of treason, ”Mikhailov said.

Earlier, the general said that there are several reasons for the massacres that were being prepared in Russian schools and were thwarted by the special services.

As part of the special project “Scouts who changed history” “Lenta.ru” tells about Soviet intelligence officers who found themselves in the center of the most important events in world history. Few people know that during the Second World War and the half-century confrontation between the USSR and the United States, the fate of mankind was decided not only by the leaders of states, but also by individual members of the special services. Intelligence and espionage became the most effective weapon in the struggle between the two superpowers, and the Soviet secret services turned into a real nightmare for their colleagues from NATO countries.