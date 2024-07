Kommersant: FSB General Who Fought Bribes at Customs Put on Trial in Moscow

FSB Major General Dmitry Muryshov, who fought corruption in the Federal Customs Service (FCS), has been put on trial in Moscow. This reports “Kommersant” (“Ъ”). The case is being heard in the 235th garrison military court.

The general is accused of taking bribes, but he does not admit his guilt