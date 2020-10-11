In Russia, there is no increase in the number of cases of espionage and treason – it is more correct to say that there are objective conditions for initiating these cases. Major General of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia in reserve Alexander Mikhailov told about this to Lente.ru.

Related materials Who are you, Mr. Beer? A Soviet intelligence agent infiltrated the Israeli leadership and obtained NATO secrets. The world never knew his name

“Height [числа дел] determined by the increased confrontation between countries – but today there is no growth. There are objective conditions, ”Mikhailov said.

Earlier, the general said that the widespread opinion that the special services are developing along the path of public-private partnerships and working for corporations is highly controversial.

As part of the special project “Scouts Who Changed History” “Lenta.ru” tells about Soviet scouts who found themselves in the center of the most important world events. Few people know that during the Second World War and the half-century confrontation between the USSR and the United States, the fate of mankind was decided not only by the leaders of states, but also by individual members of the special services. Intelligence and espionage became the most effective weapon in the struggle between the two superpowers, and the Soviet secret services turned into a real nightmare for their colleagues from NATO countries.