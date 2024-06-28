The FSB gained access to documents of conscripts applying for service in the department

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia will be able to study the documents of conscripts applying for military service in this department. This follows from resolutions government of the Russian Federation.

“Bodies of the federal security service participate in the selection of citizens subject to conscription for military service to perform special military service duties in the bodies of the federal security service, including by obtaining access to documents for such citizens,” the document says.