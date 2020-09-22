Employees of the FSB, police and the Investigative Committee of Russia found weapons and alcohol in the Church of the Last Testament community, founded by a former policeman and locksmith Sergei Torop, who calls himself Vissarion. Video publishes Telegram-channel “Krasnoyarsk No. 1”.

The footage shows the security forces with machine guns, accompanied by service dogs, who arrived at the community located in the Kuraginsky district of the Krasnoyarsk Territory. The footage is shown with a large number of weapons and ammunition, as well as alcohol, seized during the search.

Members of the City of the Sun settlement are prohibited from drinking alcohol, smoking and using money. They live by subsistence farming.

Earlier it was reported about the detention of Vissarion and two of his closest assistants. They were taken away by helicopter in an unknown direction. Local residents said that they saw a convoy of 50 cars with security forces on the roads towards the community.

Followers of Torop from all regions of Russia live in the Vissarion community. They occupy several settlements in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. In the past, the head of the sect worked as a mechanic, and then went to the patrol service. In 1991 he declared himself Vissarion, and then – the reincarnation of Jesus Christ. His followers live in anticipation of the end of the world, the date of which is constantly being postponed.

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the day” in Telegram