The FSB explained the presence of a no-fly zone over the palace, the ownership of which is attributed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the area of ​​Cape Idokopas in Gelendzhik, by the interests of the country’s border security. This is stated in the response of the special services to the request of RBC.

The FSB clarified that a number of countries, including members of the NATO bloc, began to show interest in the territory where the “frontier post of the FSB border administration in the Krasnodar Territory” is located.

As noted in the special service, the no-fly zone was established by order of the Ministry of Transport dated July 24, 2020, and the administrative complex of the outpost was put into operation in October 2020.

Earlier it was reported that the Kremlin spoke about the owners of the palace in Gelendzhik. According to the president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, it belongs to one or several businessmen, but the Kremlin “considers it incorrect” to divulge their names. The questions of journalists about the no-fly zone over the palace, which are attributed to Putin in the investigation of Alexei Navalny, were addressed by Peskov to the FSO and the FSB.