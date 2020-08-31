The Federal Security Service has liquidated the cell of financiers of the Islamic State terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation, reports RIA News with reference to the FSB.

It is clarified that six people were detained. According to the FSB, they were financing terrorists from 2016 to June 2017. In total, they collected at least half a million rubles.

The conspiratorial cell operated on the territory of Moscow, the Moscow Region, the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Dagestan and the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug. Members of this cell collected and forwarded money for the needs of the terrorist organization IS, banned in Russia.

The FSB officers seized payment instruments and “communication means” from the detainees. According to investigators, the detainees are associated with a criminal group whose members have already been convicted of financing the militants of the terrorist organization IS, banned in the Russian Federation, in Syria.

A criminal case was opened under the article on assisting terrorist activities.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian FSB detained a serviceman of the Strategic Missile Forces in Barnaul for high treason.