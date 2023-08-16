FSB: during the battle, 4 members of the Ukrainian DRG were destroyed on the border in the Bryansk region

Russian border guards liquidated four members of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG), which was trying to break into the territory of the Bryansk region. About it RIA News reported in the center of public relations of the FSB of Russia.

The battle with saboteurs took place in the Starodub region, bordering Ukraine. Explosive devices, foreign weapons, communication devices and FPV drones with the inscription “Property of the FSB of Russia” and Russian symbols were confiscated from the liquidated saboteurs. Based on this, the Russian intelligence service assumes that the DRG planned provocations.

It was reported that the penetration of Ukrainian saboteurs was stopped on the afternoon of August 15. Russian border guards, driving around on an armored personnel carrier a section of the state border, noticed a group of unknown people with backpacks in the area of ​​1.3 kilometers from the border with Ukraine between the villages of Kurkovichi and Lomakovka. They opened fire on the border guards with machine guns, they managed to squeeze them out of the territory of Russia with return fire.

As a result of the battle, an attempt to penetrate the sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) was prevented. After a shootout from Ukraine, mortar shelling of Russian territory began – eight shells were fired, a veterinarian of a Bryansk dairy farm received a shell shock.