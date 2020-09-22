FSB investigators refused to disclose the details of his case to the adviser to the head of Roscosmos and journalist Ivan Safronov, accused of high treason. One of Safronov’s lawyers, Ivan Pavlov, said this in a conversation with Kommersant.

The defense attorney said that on Monday, September 21, he and his colleagues were invited to the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center for investigative actions with the participation of their client. “I cannot say what exactly was carried out, but I can say what we expected – the presentation of those very unfortunate documents, the transfer of which is blamed on Ivan,” Pavlov explained.

Related materials

At the same time, according to him, the investigator of the Investigative Department of the FSB, Lieutenant Colonel of Justice Alexander Chaban notified the lawyers about the satisfaction of Safronov’s petition, “but he did not understand it that way, but in his own way.” As a result, the investigator did not familiarize the accused and his lawyers with the essence of the charges, although they had been promised this earlier and is not going to do this, Pavlov noted.

“This is some kind of theater of absurdity, and we are now in some confusion from this behavior of the investigator. It turns out that the petition was granted, but no one received satisfaction from this, ”the lawyer added.

He did not rule out that the defenders will have to submit a new petition for the disclosure of documents in the case.

The FSB’s promise to show Safronov documents in the case was reported at the end of July. Then the lawyers, on behalf of their client, sent a petition to the investigator with a request to clarify the following questions: when exactly during 2017 and under what circumstances Safronov was recruited by the Czech intelligence, exactly what tasks he performed, from whom he received these tasks, what information he collected and how they conveyed them, and also what selfish motives he was guided by.

Ivan Safronov was detained on July 7. The FSB claims that in 2012 he was recruited by the Czech special service, on whose instructions he allegedly transferred information constituting a state secret to its representative. Safronov does not admit his guilt. He will be under arrest until December 7.