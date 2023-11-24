The FSB published a video of the detention of a Russian recruited by Ukraine

In Crimea, FSB officers detained a local resident who was sending military aircraft parts to the territory of Ukraine. The moment of the arrest was caught on video published by TASS.

The footage shows how security forces run up to a black jeep and grab a man who is standing near the driver’s door at that time. The detainee is immediately handcuffed, after which he is led into a police car. The following footage shows the suspect being led into the police station.

According to security officials, a resident of Feodosia was recruited by Ukrainian special services. A criminal case of treason has been opened against him. He was arrested by court order.