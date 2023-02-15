FSB announced the arrest of an SBU agent involved in sabotage on the Moscow Railway

FSB officers detained a 46-year-old agent of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), who was involved in sabotage on the Moscow Railway (MZhD). This is reported TASS with reference to the Center for Public Relations of the FSB of Russia.

According to the agency, at the end of November 2022, a man disguised as a refugee from Latvia was sent to Russia to carry out terrorist activities. By order of the curator of the SBU, in the month of his arrival, he set fire to two cabinets for signaling, centralization and automatic blocking of the Moscow Railways.

The saboteur was seized means of communication and electronic media containing photo and video reports, as well as correspondence with an SBU officer. A criminal case has been initiated under Article 281 (“Sabotage”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the man’s involvement in other crimes is being checked.

It is noted that the special services of Poland and Latvia were also involved in the recruitment and transfer of the detainee.

Earlier it was reported that a young man was detained near Krasnoyarsk for sabotage on the railway and setting fire to a banner.