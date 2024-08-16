In Omsk, the FSB detained a man for a comment left on Telegram a year ago

In Omsk, FSB officers detained a local resident for a comment left a year ago under a video of the interrogation of a Russian prisoner of war on Telegram. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

Investigators opened a criminal case against him under Article 205.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Public calls to commit terrorist activity”). The man faces five to seven years in prison.

In June 2023, the detainee wrote a comment under a video of a Russian prisoner of war being interrogated by “members of a Ukrainian paramilitary group.” According to investigators, the man justified the activities of terrorist organizations.

Earlier, in the Chelyabinsk region, a court sentenced a native of Samara to five and a half years in a general regime penal colony for a comment on the Internet.