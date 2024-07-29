In Zaporizhia Oblast, the FSB detained a man for transferring data on the Russian Armed Forces to Ukraine
In the Zaporizhia region, FSB officers detained a man who was transmitting data about units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports TASS.
According to security officials, the Russian citizen was recruited by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
