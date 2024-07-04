Kommersant: FSB Detains Airborne Brigade Commander on Suspicion of Fraud

The FSB military counterintelligence detained the commander of the 83rd separate guards airborne assault brigade of the Order of Suvorov, Artem Gorodilov. This was reported by Kommersant.

The colonel is suspected of especially large-scale fraud. No details of the case are being disclosed. On July 4, the investigation will apply to the court with a request to place the officer in custody. According to the law, especially large-scale fraud starts from one million rubles.

Gorodilov is on the US sanctions list

In February 2023, the serviceman was included in the US sanctions list – he was banned from entering the United States. The State Department did not provide reasons for imposing sanctions, but American media wrote that Gorodilov could allegedly be involved in crimes against civilians. The Ministry of Defense and the Kremlin have repeatedly stated that Russian servicemen do not commit war crimes.

Gorodilov chose a military career, inspired by his father’s example. Gorodilov Jr. studied at the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne School named after Margelov and at the Combined Arms Academy of the Armed Forces named after Frunze.

After completing his studies, he began serving in the 76th Guards Airborne Assault Division, and in 2019, he commanded the 234th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment named after Alexander Nevsky. In April 2022, Gorodilov was awarded the rank of “Guard Colonel” ahead of schedule for his participation in battles in the Kyiv region. Soon after, he was appointed commander of the Ussuriysk separate airborne unit, and in May of the same year, he became commander of the 83rd separate airborne assault brigade, stationed in Ussuriysk.

Russia witnesses wave of arrests of high-ranking officers

On May 21, the 235th Garrison Military Court remanded Ivan Popov, former commander of the 58th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces, into custody. The major general is charged with theft by fraud causing damage on an especially large scale. According to investigators, Popov was involved in the theft of more than 1,700 tons of rolled metal products purchased by the military-civil administration of the Zaporizhia region. The materials, worth over 130 million rubles, were intended for the construction of defensive structures on the contact line.

On the night of July 4, it became known that military investigators had brought a final charge against Popov. He is charged with especially large-scale fraud, and the Investigative Committee added a charge of official forgery to the general. The officer refused to admit his guilt. The maximum penalty for fraud is up to 10 years in prison, and for official forgery – up to four years.

During May, Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Timur Ivanov and the head of the personnel department of the military department Yuri Kuznetsov were arrested. Both are accused of official crimes.