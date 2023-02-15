In Rostov-on-Don, the FSB detained an Azov fighter who entered Russia under the guise of a refugee

In Rostov-on-Don, FSB officers detained a soldier of the Ukrainian regiment “Azov” (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia)who entered Russia under the guise of a refugee. This is reported RIA News with reference to the press service of the FSB.

According to the intelligence service, the defendant joined the regiment in 2016: he took part in the “march of nations” in Kyiv. Then he came to Russia as a refugee and wanted to stay here legally. However, it turned out that the man was promoting a terrorist organization among young people.

Campaign materials and Azov symbols were found in the detainee’s apartment. On the fact of the incident, a case was initiated under Part 2 of Article 205.5 (“Participation in the activities of a terrorist organization”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Earlier it became known that the FSB, together with the Russian Guard, detained five people involved in the illegal legalization of migrants in Russia.