FSB detains WSJ correspondent Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage

In Yekaterinburg, the FSB detained a correspondent for the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal. On Thursday, March 30, reports RIA News.

According to the publication, we are talking about a 32-year-old employee of the Moscow bureau of the publication, Evan Gershkovich, who was detained for espionage. The correspondent is suspected of collecting state secret materials about a Russian defense industry enterprise.

The Wall Street Journal is an English-language American daily business newspaper published in New York City.

