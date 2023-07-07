FSB detained a resident of Simferopol who blew up a railway track in Crimea

The FSB detained a 25-year-old resident of Simferopol who blew up a railway track in Crimea on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services. This is reported RIA News.

According to the publication, the young man was recruited by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry in February 2022. Then he went to the territory of Odessa, took a course of reconnaissance and sabotage training and went to the Crimea. On February 23, he blew up the railway tracks in the Bakhchisarai region.

The detainee confessed. A criminal case was initiated against him under Article 281 (“Sabotage”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian pilot Morozov, accused of sabotage, was transferred to the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center in Moscow.