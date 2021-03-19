The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia detained members of the Ukrainian youth radical neo-Nazi community “MKU” in Gelendzhik and Yaroslavl. It is reported by TASS…

Nazi materials, edged weapons and instructions for making explosive devices were seized from 14 detainees. A criminal case was initiated under article 282.1 (“Creation of an extremist community and participation in an extremist community”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the secret service, the radical community was created by Yegor Krasnov, a 21-year-old citizen of Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that supporters of “MKU” were detained in Voronezh. According to the investigation, the young people were engaged in the propaganda of the ideology of neo-Nazism and mass murder, provoking ethnic conflicts. They made stencils with extremist text and, together with their 33 and 17 year old comrades, placed inscriptions on the walls of residential buildings in Voronezh.