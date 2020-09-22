In Crimea, FSB officers detained a Ukrainian citizen suspected of calling for extremism and a Russian citizen, a resident of Yevpatoria, suspected of publicly justifying terrorism. On Tuesday, September 22, reports TASS…

The Ukrainian, according to the intelligence agency, distributed leaflets in the cities of Crimea calling for the violation of the territorial integrity of Russia. He was detained on September 19. Two days later, the Russian was also detained. Components of explosives, weapons and ammunition, as well as leaflets of extremist content were seized from him.