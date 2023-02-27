FSB detains two SBU agents in Sevastopol for handing over data on military installations

FSB officers detained two agents of the Ukrainian special services in Sevastopol, who were transmitting data on military facilities to the enemy for firing. This is reported TASS with reference to the department’s public relations center.

The detainees are Russian citizens who were recruited by foreign intelligence. Two residents of Sevastopol born in 1979 and 1995 themselves came to cooperate with the Ukrainian special services, the FSB said.

The suspects offered to collect and transmit information about the location of military installations of the Russian Ministry of Defense for a monetary reward. Leakage of such information could harm the country’s defense capability, the department noted.

The man, born in 1979, sent the collected information by e-mail to the Ukrainian special service, the second defendant agreed to cooperate by phone, but did not have time to give out the information.

They are currently under arrest by court order. Criminal cases have been initiated against them under articles on treason and cooperation on a confidential basis with a foreign state.