In the Moscow region, while selling the post of a pilot on the newest Airbus A320neo airliner, the FSB officers detained Mansur Badrakov, flight director of S7 Airlines, in the act. This on Wednesday, June 23, with reference to a source reports TASS

According to the agency, a high-ranking employee of the company estimated the position of a pilot for the first of nine newest Airbus A320neo aircraft in Russia at 1.5 million rubles. He was detained red-handed while receiving money. Currently, investigative actions are being carried out with him, the issue of initiating a criminal case is being resolved.

The management of the S7 company announced the arrest of two of its employees and the maximum assistance to the investigation from its side, reports RIA News…

On September 16, 2020, it was reported that an official of the city of Vyborg stole the annual budget of the city to buy a position in the Moscow mayor’s office