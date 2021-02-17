FSB officers detained a group of Islamists who were preparing terrorist attacks in the North Caucasus. The suicide belt and bombs were seized from them. Reported by RIA News with reference to the department.

The special operation was carried out in the Crimea, Krasnodar Territory, Rostov Region and the Karachay-Cherkess Republic. The activities of 19 members of the terrorist organization At-Takfir wal-Hijra, banned in Russia, were suppressed.

During the searches, the suspects were found holding a suicide belt, improvised explosive devices, a machine gun and a submachine gun. Weapons and ammunition were hidden in a cache hidden in the forest.

Ten people were arrested, the FSB said.