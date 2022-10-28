The FSB detained the head of the Chamber of Control and Accounts Belkhoroev in Ingushetia

FSB officers in Ingushetia detained Mustafa Belkhoroev, the leader of the Batalkhadzhin religious clan, influential in the North Caucasus, and the head of the republic’s Chamber of Control and Accounts in Nazran. About it informs “Kommersant”.

The detainee is suspected of illegal possession of firearms, which, according to law enforcement officers, were seized during the search. On the morning of October 27, 16 law enforcers came to Belkhoroev’s house on Kortoev Street. According to eyewitnesses, the official was taken out of the house and taken towards Magas, where the regional branch of the FSB is located. At the same time, the relatives of the detainee claim that they do not know about his whereabouts.

According to Belkhoroev’s lawyers, Sharip Tepsaev, there were no legal grounds for detention. He noted that he was not allowed to be present during the search, because it is not known what kind of weapon was included in the protocol. “These searches in the house of my client have been expected for a long time and, of course, no weapons were kept, there was only a hunting rifle, which was officially registered,” he said. The lawyer added that the Belkhoroev family was afraid of provocations.

Tepsaev also believes that the interest of the security forces in Belkhoroev is connected with his son Alikhan, who appears in the high-profile murder case of the head of the Center for Combating Extremism (CPE) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ingushetia, Ibragim Eldzhurkaev, in November 2019 as a result of a terrorist attack. According to the publication, the problems of the Batalkhadzhins living in Ingushetia, headed by the Belkhoroev family, began after those events – in 2020, the former head of the Social Insurance Fund, Yakub Belkhoroev, was arrested, he is accused of embezzlement of millions of dollars.

Mustafa Belkhoroev was also detained in 2020 on the case of organizing a terrorist community. His brother Kureisha Belkhoroev was also detained with him. Yakub Belkhoroev is called the leader of the community with which Mustafa Belkhoroev’s case is connected.

The Belkhoroevs are descendants of the spiritual mentor Batal-hadzhi Belkhoroev, revered in Ingushetia, he was a Sufi sheikh, a Chechen-Ingush religious figure and the founder of the Batalkhadzhin ideology. According to the “Caucasian Knot” (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) in 2019, the Batalhajin brotherhood numbered about five thousand people, the family of direct descendants of the sheikh is very united. The clan has significant political and financial influence in the region.