In the Novosibirsk region, FSB officers detained members of the group who sold fake medical certificates to foreigners to enter Russia. It is reported by TASS…

According to the intelligence service, the detainees produced fictitious medical certificates, helping clients to come to the country, bypassing the current anti-epidemiological restrictions.

Earlier it was reported that in Rostov-on-Don, the FSB detained members of an extremist group who wanted to put symbols that offend the authorities on residential buildings and throw Molotov cocktails on the department building. After interrogation, the perpetrators were released on an obligation to appear.