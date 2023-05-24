In Rostov-on-Don, the FSB detained the designer of the defense industry enterprise for treason in favor of Ukraine

In Rostov-on-Don, FSB officers detained a designer of a military-industrial complex enterprise on suspicion of treason. About it TASS reported in the department.

The detainee passed to Ukraine information about the work of the Russian air defense system and the personnel of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to the FSB, the man corresponded in a messenger with an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine from February to April 2023. During the correspondence, the Russian sent data on Russian troops stationed in Rostov-on-Don.

A criminal case was initiated against him under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Treason”).