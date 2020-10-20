In the Orenburg region, the FSB detained a 37-year-old chairman of the local bar association and a 41-year-old businessman suspected of a major scam. About this on Tuesday, October 20 reports regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the investigation, the suspects convinced one of the businessmen of the city of Orsk that they could help resolve the issue of not bringing a man to criminal responsibility for the crimes committed in a criminal case under investigation by the ICR officers. For their services, the men demanded five million rubles.

On October 16, FSB operatives detained both suspects red-handed as the funds were handed over to them. A criminal case was initiated under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud”). A number of investigative actions are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the crime.

