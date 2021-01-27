In the Kaluga region, the FSB detained members of the terrorist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami, banned in Russia. Reported by TASS…

According to the intelligence service, the terrorists were engaged in anti-constitutional activities, calling for the violent overthrow of the current government and the creation of a “world caliphate.” They spread their ideas among the inhabitants of the region, while recruiting local Muslims into their ranks.

Hizb ut-Tahrir’s activities were banned in Russia by a 2003 Supreme Court decision, but many human rights organizations, including Memorial, point out that it is a “non-violent international Islamic organization” that has not committed a single terrorist attack.

Earlier it was reported that on January 12, more than 100 Crimean Tatars, who were traveling to Rostov-on-Don, were detained at the Crimean Bridge on the way to announce the verdict to the defendants in the case of the Hizb ut-Tahrir organization. They were kept at the traffic police post all night and released closer to the morning, when it became impossible to be in time for the court session. They were forbidden to go to Rostov-on-Don – only to turn back to Crimea.

Earlier, on January 12, the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced a group of Muslims, Crimean Tatars – defendants in the next Hizb ut-Tahrir case. All three defendants were sentenced to imprisonment in a strict regime colony. Enver Omerov was sentenced to 18 years, Ayder Dzhepparov – to 17 years, Riz Omerov – to 13 years in prison.