In the Kirovsky district of Volgograd, FSB officers are conducting a special operation. About it TASS a law enforcement source said.

According to him, the special services have begun to search for members of the banned extremist organization. Police officers and Rosgvardia officers are at the scene.

The florists said that at night there was a shootout in the forest belt at the place of the special operation. “First, they fired singles, then in bursts,” eyewitnesses told V1.RU.

The security forces detained two terrorists, adds REN TV. They purchased components for the manufacture of an explosive device in a hardware store, after which they were seized by operatives, said the source of Lenta.ru in law enforcement agencies.

Stories without censorship and bans – in the “Tape of the Bottom” in Telegram