FSB detained three teenagers for damaging railway tracks in the Moscow region

FSB officers detained three eighth-graders who damaged railway tracks in the Moscow region on the instructions of curators from the Telegram messenger. About it TASS reported in the regional department of the department.

The detained teenagers are residents of Chekhov near Moscow. According to the FSB, in the messenger they came into contact with unknown persons who offered them a monetary reward for damaging the transport infrastructure of Russian Railways. The curators gave the Russian teenagers instructions, in accordance with which the schoolchildren got to the designated place on the railway section of the Kursk direction and completed the task.

The minors filmed the performance of the task on video phones to send to the curators so that they would be paid money.

The issue of bringing the detainees to criminal responsibility is being resolved. The FSB recalled that their actions are qualified under the articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on terrorism and sabotage, for which the maximum punishment is provided, up to life. Persons who have reached the age of 14 can be held criminally liable, the special service noted.