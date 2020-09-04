The FSB detained 13 Russian citizens on suspicion of preparing attacks on educational institutions and crowded places in different regions of the country. On Friday, September 4, reports Interfax with reference to the Public Relations Center (DSP) of the FSB.

According to the intelligence agency, most of the detainees belonged to a closed Internet community. They prepared massacres using improvised explosive devices, incendiary mixtures and cold weapons. In addition, the suspects tried to attract other Internet users to this.

Personal diaries and communication devices were seized from the detainees, which contained instructions on how to make explosive devices, schemes of attacks on educational institutions and law enforcement buildings. Also, during a search, the Russians found four ready-made explosive devices with striking elements, hunting smooth-bore, traumatic and cold weapons.