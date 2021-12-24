A Russian soldier suspected of treason in favor of Ukraine was detained in the Voronezh region. On Friday, December 24, reports TASS with reference to the FSB of Russia.

According to the intelligence service, a serviceman from the Western Military District was recruited by Ukrainian intelligence and, on its instructions, collected data on the activities of the army, the leakage of which could damage the country’s defense. A criminal case was initiated against the detainee under article 275 (“high treason”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. By decision of the Voronezh garrison military court, he was arrested and sent to a pre-trial detention center.

On November 3, it was reported that in the Kursk region, Interior Ministry Lieutenant Colonel Borzenkov would go on trial for espionage in favor of Ukraine. The police officer is suspected of transferring to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) information about the movement of military personnel and military special equipment across the territory of the region