9 SBU saboteurs who were planning a terrorist attack against officials were detained in the Kherson region

The FSB detained nine saboteurs of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) for preparing terrorist attacks against employees of the administration of the Kherson region. On Monday, November 8, reports RIA News.

All defendants are citizens of Ukraine. Their curators, SBU officers Samir Shukurov, Viktor Khomyak and Dmitry Sidey, are hiding outside of Russia. Grenades, three improvised explosive devices (IEDs), electric detonators, small arms and five kilograms of plastids were confiscated from the accomplices.

Also, FSB officers neutralized a car bomb, with the help of which members of the sabotage and reconnaissance group were going to assassinate representatives of the regional authorities.

A case was opened against the men under Article 361 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Act of International Terrorism”). By court order, they were sent to a pre-trial detention center.

On November 2, it was reported that in Crimea, a 44-year-old SBU agent who was preparing a sabotage on power lines was sent to a pre-trial detention center for two months.